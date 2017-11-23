× Aurora police investigating suspicious device at Best Buy

Aurora police are investigating after finding a suspicious device inside the Best Buy in Southland’s Mall Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, Aurora police tweeted that officers evacuated the store and the parking lot.

About 40 minutes later, police said the device was removed by the bomb squad and their robot. Officers will investigate what the device is and destroy, police said.

Best Buy will remain closed overnight and will reopen Friday morning.

We will update this story as we learn more.