× 3 people shot in Manual High School parking lot

DENVER — Three people were shot inside a car in the Manual High School parking lot on Thanksgiving Day, Denver police said.

Police said that the three victims were taken to the hospital following the shooting in the 1700 block of E. 28th Ave. around noon.

The victims were inside a white sedan. The suspects approached the vehicle and fired multiple times.

An adult female was shot in the leg, and one juvenile male was shot in the arm and another was shot multiple times, according to police.

The conditions and identities of the victims are unknown at this time.

Police said that one of the suspects had a green and white shirt and the other was wearing a white hoodie. Authorities do not believe the suspects or the victims were students at the school.

Police believe it was an isolated incident between the suspect and the victims. They do not believe the public is in danger.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. We have a crew on the way. Refresh the page for latest details.