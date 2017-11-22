Who will be Time Magazine’s Person of the Year in 2017?

Time Magazine’s annual “Person of the Year” issue is one of the most anticipated – and speculated – editions by any mainstream publication.

Notable “Person of the Year” covers include Mahatma Gandhi in 1930, Adolf Hitler in 1938, John F. Kennedy in 1961, and The Computer in 1982. And more recently, we’ve seen former U.S. President Barack Obama earn cover honors in 2008 and 2012, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg featured in 2010, and current Commander-In-Chief Donald Trump named “Person of the Year” for 2016.

Trump is again among the front runners to be named “Person of the Year” in 2017, at +400 odds, according to sister site Covers. But “The Donald” is behind his “favorite” football player Colin Kaepernick and the NFL knee takers at +175, which should trigger a classic 2 a.m. Twitter fit from the POTUS. Kaepernick, who protested social injustice by sitting down during the national anthem during the 2016 NFL season, has inspired a movement across all professional sports to kneel during the Star-Spangled Banner – blurring the lines between politics and sports.

Behind Kap and the protestors is French president Emmanuel Macron at +250 odds to be named “Person of the Year”. He’s followed by the aforementioned Trump, German Chancellor and 2015 “Person of the Year” Angela Merkel at +600, North Korean boogeyman Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, both priced at +800.

Looking for a live long shot? Look no further than business magnate and inventor Elon Musk at +1,400. The brains and bankroll behind such environmentally conscience companies like Tesla electric cars and SolarCity solar panels is also known for courting Hollywood actresses, most recently Aquaman starlet Amber Heard.

Also on the board, but probably not in the running is Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at +2,500, tennis superstar and new mommy Serena Williams at +3,300, and Mrs. Kayne West herself, Kim Kardashian, who comes in at +10,000 odds to destroy Time Magazine’s credibility should she be named “Person of the Year”.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on Covers.com, a site also owned by Tribune. For more entertainment props, check out Covers.com or @Covers on Twitter.