Warmer temperatures on busy travel day; near-record heat for Thanksgiving

DENVER -- Temperatures will increase Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and roads should be mostly dry across the state for one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday morning before turning sunny in the afternoon across the Front Range with temperatures surging into the mid-60s.

It will start mostly cloudy in the mountains then become sunny in the afternoon. Winds will kick up along the Continental Divide, with gusts above treeline up to 60 mph possible. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

There could be record warmth on Thanksgiving across the Denver metro area.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday with highs reaching the low 70s.

The record high in Denver for Thursday is 73 degrees, set in 1915. The record high for any Thanksgiving in Denver is also 73 degrees, set in 1909.

Both records could fall this year with a high of 72 in the forecast.

It will be windy with a few snow showers in the northern mountains on Black Friday. Winds will blow at 30 mph with some gusts above treeline getting to 70 mph.

Temperatures will cool into the low 60s on Saturday along the Front Range with plenty of sunshine. Highs return to the upper 60s on Sunday and Monday with more sunshine.

There will be a sharp drop in temperatures to the upper 40s to about 50 degrees on Tuesday. But that swing comes with no snow or rain. in the forecast.

