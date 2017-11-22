Unique 2 Colorado Gift Ideas
Check out these gift ideas from Colorado Proud.
- Local jams, salsas and honey are probably some of the more well-known products but we have some fun and unique products too (Black Diamond Salsa, Lockhart Honey, Honeyville Honey, Primo Jam, etc).
- 5280 Spice Rubs these delicious rubs and spice blends are created by Chef Jason Morse of 5280 Culinary and they’re fun because you can immediately tell by their label, what ingredients they’re paired for (e.g. Oink for Pork, Cluck for Chicken, etc).
- Alpaca socks from Phoenix Fiber Mill not a lot of people realize we raise alpacas here and their fur is great fiber for clothing. A family of 14 actually makes these socks in Southern Colorado, near Pueblo.
- Rocky Mountain Toffee Who doesn’t love chocolate during the holidays? Buttery, sweet toffee pairs perfectly with coffee for an after dinner treat and stocking stuffer. You can also use it crumbled on top of ice cream sundaes for the kids.
- Kingman Estate Wines Colorado is growing its production of beer, wine and spirits. Kingman Estates Wines is one example – it’s a wine made right here in Denver with grapes from Colorado’s Grand Valley, and available at a liquor store near you.
- Potato Cookbook
- Pi Chai
- Kingman Wine
- Rockin’ Rubs
- Look Out Here I Come Olive Oil
- Market to Market Dip Mix
- Butterfly Outpost Lavender Essential Oil
- Rocky Mountain Toffee
- Magic Muscle Stick from Half-Pint Naturals
- Tingala Spirits