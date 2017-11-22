Thousands expected to jam DIA on one of busiest travel days of year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The holiday travel season will kick into high gear at Denver International Airport on Wednesday morning.

More than 1 million passengers will pass through the airport between Wednesday and Monday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

That means passengers should be prepared for longer lines and tighter scrutiny at security.

RELATED: Security wait times

Airport officials are expecting 178,000 passengers on Wednesday, enough to fill Sports Authority Field at Mile High more than twice.

The Pikes Peak and east economy lots were full by just before 6:30 a.m.

Officials advise passengers to arrive two hours before their flight. Anything larger than a cellphone must go through an X-ray bin, including any carry-on food.

Gifts should remain unwrapped.