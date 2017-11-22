Most people typically eat up to 5,000 calories on thanksgiving day, but who has the time to work it all off at the gym. Colorado's Best host and AFAA Fitness Instuctor Joana Canals helps you burn off the calories through out this holiday weekend without hitting the treadmill.
Thanksgiving Workout
-
How to burn off those extra calories you eat at Thanksgiving dinner
-
Yoga on the Fly
-
Med-Fit tip of the week
-
Before you start that diet
-
MED FIT HEALTH TIP
-
-
MedFit Tip of the Week
-
MedFit tip of the week
-
Med-Fit tip of the week
-
Manic Training Fort Collins
-
MedFit tip of the week
-
-
Snacks that won’t ruin dinner
-
Take the work out of dieting
-
Start your day off right with a protein smoothie