DENVER — The “all-clear” has been given after the University of Denver issued a “shelter in place” warning to people around the campus on Wednesday following a burglary near campus.

Police said four suspects are in custody after a burglary in the 2300 block of High Street.

The burglary prompted the university to issue the warning while police were still searching for suspects.

DUAlert: Shelter in place in an interior room on the lowest possible floor of the building. Stay low. Await instructions. — University of Denver (@UofDenver) November 22, 2017

The university gave the all clear about 20 minutes later when police arrested the suspects.