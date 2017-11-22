Police search for suspect in attack of teenage girl on Highline Canal trail in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a suspect accused of attacking a teenage girl on the Highline Canal trail.

Investigators said a 13-year-old victim was walking on the trail at about 6 p.m. Tuesday night when she was approached by the suspect just south of South Middle School. That’s near East 2nd Avenue and South Peoria Street.

The victim told police the adult male suspect approached her and pushed her to the ground.

She said she was able to fight him off and he then ran away.

The suspect has the following description:

Light-skinned black male

17 to 26 years old

Approximately 5’10” tall

Heavy build

Wearing a dark sweatshirt

Riding a bicycle.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to the capture and conviction of a suspect. Anyone with information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers 720-913-STOP (7867).

The Highline Canal trail has a history of attacks. DeMaricus Brookhart was sentenced to 30 years in prison in September for assaulting two women in separate attacks in 2016.