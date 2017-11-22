Pedestrian killed in Lakewood hit-and-run

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash late Tuesday night, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The accident happened at West 13th Avenue and Otis Street about 10 p.m.

Police said the male pedestrian was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on 13th Avenue.

Police said after the crash, the vehicle was seen on surveillance video stopping and after pausing, leaving the area.

Video showed it to be a smaller white vehicle with a sunroof. Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing video to try to determine the make and model of the vehicle as well as the license plate.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name, age and hometown have not been released, pending notification of next of kin by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-987-7111 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.