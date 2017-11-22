Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

The pedestrian, an unidentified man, was crossing Drake Road toward the south when he was hit by a 1999 Honda sedan that was traveling westbound and did not have its headlights on.

The pedestrian was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the sedan, 18-year-old Garrett Dibble of Fort Collins, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Westbound Drake Road was closed for about four hours for the investigation of the crash.

Police do not believe alcohol, drugs or speed contributed to the crash. Charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-416-2224.