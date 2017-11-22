Paws to Give

Each holiday season, patrons are invited to our three facilities—the Quebec Street Shelter in Denver, the Buddy Center in Castle Rock and the Harmony Equine Center in Franktown—to fill out a “paw” decoration with a donation amount and message that is displayed on our walls or you can make a gift online. Children and adults alike can write something in honor or memory of a special pet or horse. This is a great time for parents to visit the shelter with their children, view the animals in our care and share the spirit of giving. Contact iking@ddfl.org.