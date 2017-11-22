Multivehicle crash closes both directions of I-270

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A multivehicle crash closed Interstate 270 on Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes before the Quebec Street exit, and involved three vehicles and a semitruck.

At least one person had to be removed from a vehicle. The extent of any injuries was not known.

Eastbound I-270 was closed at Vasquez Boulevard and westbound I-270 was closed from the westbound I-70 off-ramp, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Alternate routes were advised, especially for those going to Denver International Airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen. Drivers should expect several hours of delays as the crash is investigated and cleared, police said.