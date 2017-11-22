Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mountain High Appliance is Colorado’s complete appliance source, offering every major appliance line as well as delivery and professional Installation. It's a small town business exceeding your expectations with value and integrity before, during, and after the sale. Joana joined Chef Keith Jones to prepare some wonderful foods that will make you want to buy an entire new kitchen! Kitchen's are open to all customers. Come give them a try. For more info call 1.877.668.6844