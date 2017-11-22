Greeley oil field worker dies after pipeline fire

GREELEY, Colo. — An oil field worker who was among three people injured in a gas pipeline fire last week died Tuesday night, the Weld County Coroner’s Office said.

George Cottingham, 61 of Greeley, was taken to North Colorado Medical Center after the fire about 10 miles east of Galeton on Thursday.

The final manner and cause of his death are awaiting autopsy and laboratory results, the coroner’s office said.

One DCP Midstream employee and two contractors were performing routine maintenance when the fire broke out on a PDC Energy site.

The workers were near a DCP pipeline at the time of the fire. Two company trucks also burned.

The names and conditions of the other two workers have not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.