FOX31 Denver continues ratings climb in November

DENVER — FOX31 Denver posted strong growth in key newscasts during the November rating period, beating KCNC and KMGH at 6 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and in late news.

In the key Adults 25-54 demographic, November 2016 vs. November 2017, Mon.-Fri. ratings for FOX31 News at 6 a.m. grew by 3 percent, FOX31 News at 11 a.m. grew by 12 percent, FOX31 News at 5 p.m. grew by 17 percent and finished in second place, and FOX31 News at 5:30 p.m. grew 24 percent.

In the late news race, FOX31 at 9 p.m. was number one between 9-10 p.m., and in the combined 9 and 10 p.m. late news race, FOX31 at 9 p.m. was second in the market and FOX31 at 9:30 p.m. was third. This continues a trend for the past eight books.

“Viewers are turning to FOX31 throughout the day for important local information, the market’s most accurate Pinpoint Weather forecasts and Problem Solver content,” said Joan Barrett, VP and General Manager of KDVR-TV. “As a growing No. 2 station in the market, our growth confirms the momentum we’ve been building in the market. And, as the strongest station at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., we know that viewers are counting on us more each and every day.”

November 2016 through November 2017, the combined ratings for all FOX31 newscasts increased 20 percent. In the same period, KMGH newscasts decreased 16 percent; KCNC newscasts decreased 19 percent; KUSA newscasts decreased 5 percent, and KTVD decreased 4 percent.

“Our continued growth and strong audience numbers confirm that our viewers trust FOX31 to cover the most important news across our community,” said Brian Gregory, News Director of KDVR-TV. “Colorado families rely on FOX31, turn to FOX31 and depend on us to give them the facts they need and the information they trust.”

Please note: these numbers account for 19 out of 20 days of the November sweeps period, since FOX31 is not including the final holiday Wednesday.