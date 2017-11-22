Ohio family loses nearly everything in house fire — then burglars strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- An Ohio grandmother and her family lost nearly everything when her house went up in flames -- then a thief broke into the home and stole the remaining valuables, according to WJW.

Lisa Rickard, who is battling lung cancer, woke to the sound of her 15-year-old dog Angel barking, alerting her to the flames.

Rickard tried to find her other dog, Lucky, but was overcome by the smoke and started screaming for help.

A neighbor heard Rickard's screams, called 911 and convinced Rickard to climb out of a second-story window onto her roof, where she was rescued by firefighters.

Adding insult to injury, the day after the fire, a burglar broke into the burned home and took what few items of worth were left -- including a ring given to Rickard by her husband on their anniversary and a necklace.

Firefighters believe the fire was started by a kitchen appliance.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.