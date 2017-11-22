× Channel 2 News achieves continued ratings growth in November

DENVER — Colorado’s Own Channel 2 enjoyed significant success during the November rating period with the best ratings period ever for its growing 7 p.m. newscast, which was up 30 percent year-to-year.

The Daybreak morning show enjoyed a second-place finish in a very tight race; Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. beat KMGH and Channel 2 News at 7 p.m. grew significantly since last November.

From November 2016 to November 2017, Channel 2 News Daybreak was number two in the time period, beating both KMGH and KCNC from 6-7 a.m.; Channel 2 News was number two at 4 p.m., again beating KMGH; and Channel 2 News at 7 p.m. grew 30 percent beating both KMGH and KCNC at 6 p.m. The station also launched a 7 p.m. show on Saturdays and Sundays, which is on to a strong 1.1 rating in households. This growth is a trend for KWGN for the past year.

November 2016 through November 2017, the combined ratings for all Channel 2 newscasts increased. In the same period, KMGH newscasts decreased 16 percent, KCNC newscasts decreased 19 percent, KUSA newscasts decreased 5 percent, and KTVD decreased 4 percent.

“From Daybreak to nightfall, Channel 2 News is seeing exciting momentum and continued success,” said Joan Barrett, VP and General Manager of KWGN-TV. “Colorado viewers are embracing our Channel 2’s new time periods, counting on us to bring them critical information and enjoying the positive and uniquely Colorado stories we tell each and every day.”

“As we near the end of our 65th anniversary celebration, Colorado viewers continue to turn to Colorado’s Own Channel 2 for newscasts that cover our community, honor our heritage and take us places we’ve never gone,” said Brian Gregory, News Director of KWGN. “Channel 2 News is an important part of the Colorado community and will continue to serve our viewers with content that is unique to Colorado.”

Please note: these numbers account for 19 out of 20 days of the November sweeps period, since FOX31 is not including the final holiday Wednesday.