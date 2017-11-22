Black Friday 2017: Your guide to store hours

Are you ready for some doorbuster deals? Stores are unveiling their plans for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season.

Here’s a look at the hours at major retailers and malls for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. This list will be updated.

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. They’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Online deals will be available starting on Thanksgiving.

Belk

Belk will open at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will stay open until 1 a.m. Friday. The department store will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday and remain open until 10 p.m.

Best Buy

Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will stay open until 1 a.m. Friday. Doors reopen that day at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. A first round of deals will be available November 8-11.

Cabela’s

Cabela’s will be open all day on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to BestBlackFriday.com. The store will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Castle Rock Outlets

Some stores at the Castle Rock Outlets will open at 8 p.m. Thanksgiving night and stay open until 9 p.m. on Friday. As part of their Moonlight Madness party there will also be giveaways, a LED dance floor with a DJ, and a free pancake breakfast.

Cherry Creek Mall

Cherry Creek is closed on Thanksgiving Day but will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will remain open until 2 a.m. Friday. The stores will reopen at 5 a.m. that day and will remain open until 10 p.m.

Home Depot

Home Deport is closed on Thanksgiving but will open at 6 a.m. on Friday.

GameStop

Many GameStop stores will be open on Thanksgiving, but none in Maine, Massachusetts or Rhode Island. Stores located in strip centers will be open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Stores located in malls will be opened during the mall’s hours of operation. On Black Friday, stores located in strip centers will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and stores located in malls will be opened during the mall’s hours of operation

JCPenney

JCPenney will open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Its stores will stay open until 10 p.m. the following day. Online sale prices will start four days ahead, on November 19.

Kmart

Kmart stores will open at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Some stores will close at midnight or 2 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 6 a.m.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is opening at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open through 11:59 p.m. on Black Friday.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. They will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Macy’s

Macy’s will open most of its full department stores at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The company is also highlighting deals that will only be available at certain hours.

Michael’s

Most Michael’s stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving Day (the store will open at 5 p.m. for members). The stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, and open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Closing hours vary from store to store.

Office Depot

Office Depot and OfficeMax stores won’t be open on Thanksgiving. Instead, doors will open at 7:45 a.m. on Friday. Online deals will start at 12:01 a.m. ET Thanksgiving Day.

Outlets at Loveland

The outlet mall in Loveland will open 8 p.m. – midnight on Thanksgiving and then reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Park Meadows Mall

Park Meadows will open 6 p.m. – midnight on Thanksgiving and will reopen on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Individual store hours will vary.

PetSmart

PetSmart will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Doorbuster deals will run from open until noon.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, and the store says sales prices will be valid through that Sunday while supplies last. Online sales begin at midnight on Thanksgiving.

Sears

Sears says most of its stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, though some will be closed for the holiday. All stores will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Scheels

Scheels in Johnstown will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Southwest Plaza

Southwest Plaza is open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving Day and will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. Individual store hours vary, some stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Target

Target’s Black Friday event starts at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. New this year: Stores will close that night at midnight and reopen Friday at 6 a.m.

Toys “R” Us

Toys “R” Us will open its doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and the store will stay open until 11 p.m. Friday. The company also has several pre-Black Friday deals offered through its catalog.

Walmart

Walmart’s Black Friday sale begins at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving in stores, and it will run all day online. The company is releasing color-coded maps of its stores to help customers find what they are looking for.