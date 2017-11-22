Aspen man admits to stealing nearly $15,000 worth of merchandise during 6 weeks on job

ASPEN, Colo. — An 18-year-old clothing store employee admitted to stealing nearly $15,000 worth of merchandise from the store after working there for only six weeks.

The Aspen Times reports that Kaden Gustin was charged with felony theft after he told police he took 18 different items from Moncler at 432 E Hyman Ave in Aspen. The items included jackets, pants, shirts, and shoes – some valued at over $1,000 each.

Gustin was caught when employees found a $1,675 ski jacket inside his bag on Monday, according to an affidavit obtained by the newspaper.

Police said Gustin offered to take officers to his Snowmass Village apartment where his other stolen items were. Before police arrived, Gustin texted his roommate and “asked him to hide the Moncler items from his (Gustin’s) bedroom because he was in trouble.”

The store manager said that the value of the stolen items was $14,580 and that they noticed the inventory disappearing during the one and a half months he was employed.

According to the Times, Gustin has no criminal history and was allowed out of jail on a personal recognizance bond.