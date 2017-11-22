15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Longmont stabbing

BOULDER, Colo. — Prosecutors on Wednesday morning charged a 15-year-old boy with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Longmont resident Makayla Grote.

The charges were filed in juvenile court, but prosecutors asked the case be moved to district court so the teenager can be tried as an adult.

A hearing was scheduled for March 5-7 when a judge will consider the motion to move the case to district court.

Because the boy younger than 16 years old, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office cannot directly file adult charges against him.

Prosecutors charged the boy with 11 counts, including one count of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, felony menacing and sentence enhancers.

Grote was stabbed to death at a Longmont apartment complex on Saturday.

The Longmont Police Department said the Green Mountain High School graduate was at her apartment at The Shores at McIntosh Lake when the suspect knocked on the door with a hunting knife in his hand.

The suspect was arrested in Lakewood about seven hours after the stabbing.

Police allege the teenager stabbed Grote in the head and chest. She was taken to Longmont United Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The motive for the stabbing is still unclear, but prosecutors said Grote was linked to a kill list by the boy. Grote’s sister was at the top of the kill list, prosecutors said.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday for Grote at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono.