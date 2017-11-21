Thousands expected to hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thousands of drivers are expected to hit the roads on Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to transportation analytics firm Inrix, in many cities, Tuesday night is the busiest time to travel by vehicle for the holiday.

An estimated 865,000 vehicles are expected on Colorado roadways for the holiday, a 3 percent increase from last year and making it the busiest year since 2005.

And it won't be cheap. Gas prices are 47 cents a gallon higher than last year and rental car prices are averaging $70 a day.

The busiest travel times will be between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., and it will only get worse Wednesday, which is considered the busiest travel day of the year.