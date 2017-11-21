Eagles, Jimmy Buffett to team up for Coors Field concert in June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Eagles and Jimmy Buffett will team up for a concert next year at Coors Field, it was announced Tuesday.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on June 28.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 1 through Ticketmaster. American Express account holders can get in on the presale starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 28. with additional presale opportunities starting on Nov. 30.

Tickets will cost $69.50 to $500.

Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey died last year. Frey's 24-year-old son Deacon Frey will sing some of his father's songs on the tour. Vince Gill will also perform with the band.

Besides the Coors Field concert, the Eagles will team up with Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band in Orlando, Florida; Miami; and Minneapolis next year.