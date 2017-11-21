Plea deals for faulty headlamps deny justice for victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Fictitious traffic tickets have been generating big money for Broomfield City Court this past year.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers discovered about one-fifth of all moving violations were pleaded out to the same charge: Faulty Headlamp.

According to court records, Broomfield City prosecutors allowed 840 drivers to plead guilty to faulty headlamps, even though Broomfield police cited zero drivers for having a broken headlight.

Although the plea agreements were designed to cut court costs and increase money collected from fines, the system denied justice to victims like 29-year-old Jake Lally.

Lally, a bike mechanic and cycling enthusiast, contacted FOX31 following what he described as a “disappointing, frustrating” outcome to his hit-and-run case.

“I was shaking. I couldn’t believe it,” Lally told us during an on-camera interview following a court hearing this past summer.

Police and court records show Lally was leaving work via his favorite mode of transportation, when a white van pulled close behind his bike at a stop light near Sheridan Boulevard and East 1st Avenue.

Lally admits he turned to give the driver a dirty look, telling police he felt unsafe.

As he reportedly continued west on the street, moving out of the way near the curb, the driver pulled beside him.

“I kinda’ look and go, what are you doing? And he slams on the brakes and veers over on me. Far enough where the tires hit the curb and left tire marks on the curb,” Lally said.

Lally hit the back quarter-panel of the van and wiped out; his hand bloodied and bike wrecked.

Two witnesses, one of which was an off-duty police officer, reported the “van didn`t stop” and their attempts to “catch” the driver failed because “he was going fast” away from the scene of the collision.

One of those witnesses, Janet Evans, told FOX31 she believed the van's driver "swerved to hit the cyclist" and that it was "obvious he intended to hit the cyclist."

Lally reported, “He just veered over on me. The thought never crossed my mind that I was in that much danger.”

Broomfield police, armed with a license plate from witnesses, tracked down the accused hit-and-run driver and his damaged van to a residence several miles away.

They cited the owner of the van, Marvin Gassman Jr., with Careless Driving; a four-point traffic violation and ordered him to court.

Lally came to watch justice prevail, then reality struck.

“I was very surprised. I couldn`t believe they dropped it to a faulty headlight,” Lally told FOX31.

Gassman was let off the hook with a one-point faulty headlight ticket, even though his van, which stuck Lally, had two working headlights and it was daylight when the collision occurred.

FOX31 called Broomfield City Prosecutor William Tuthill, but didn’t get a return call.

We visited City Hall with a camera.

Tuthill declined to explain the sweet deal, instead offering up Deputy City Prosecutor, Meredith Van Horn.

Van Horn was the prosecutor who cut the deal with Gassman.

According to Lally, “She said she’d looked at the file and said that was what she thought he deserved.”

Adding to Lally’s surprise, he said he stood in court and watched faulty headlight pleas happen over and over in front of him.

“Driving too closely, aggressive driving, all of them were getting moved down to a faulty headlight,” Lally told us.

Van Horn shrugged off our questions about what appear to be “made up” tickets.

“That`s sort of the nature of, how plea agreements work,” Van Horn told us on camera. “I mean, quite frankly, we have two municipal prosecutors and there`s no way both of us could handle 840 cases if each of those cases went to trial. Our office is not equipped to handle that type of case load.”

However, the city is well-equipped to collect fine money for all those guilty pleas.

Court records show at least $73,000 worth of fines for faulty headlamps were collected in a year.

What might be good for taxpayers, Lally said, is a lousy deal for victims.

Lally wonders if allowing the driver who hit him to plead to a lesser offense, might have hurt his case with Gassman’s insurance company.

The claim for repairs to his rather expensive bike and hand injury have so far gone unpaid.

FOX31 tried to get Gassman to explain what happened, but he refused to come to the door of his Broomfield home.

Gassman told police he thought the cyclist had “slapped” his car and when he looked in his rear-view mirror he “did not see the cyclist, so I figured he turned off somewhere.”

His wife Rose, who was also in the van with her husband at the time of the collision, told FOX31 a different version of events, telling our crew, “We were afraid of the guy, so we sped away to stay safe.”