Paxton Lynch to be named Broncos starting quarterback

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Paxton Lynch will be named the starting quarterback for the Broncos this week, an NFL league source told sports director Nick Griffith on Tuesday.

#NFL league source: Paxton Lynch will start for the #Broncos on Sunday vs. #Raiders — Nick Griffith (@NickGriffithTV) November 21, 2017

The news was first broke by “local blogger” Benjamin Allbright. An official announcement from the team is expected Wednesday.

Just got a text from a team source stating Paxton Lynch has been named #Broncos starting QB. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 21, 2017

Broncos are making the move to Paxton Lynch. Made the decision today, as @AllbrightNFL tweeted. Want an extended look at him and he's healthy now. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 21, 2017

The move comes after the team fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy on Monday morning and lost their sixth consecutive game on Sunday.

Quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave was promoted to offensive coordinator to replace McCoy. Klint Kubiak will replace Musgrave as quarterbacks coach.

Lynch suffered a right shoulder injury in the Aug. 26 preseason game and has not played this season. He returned to practice earlier this month and now coaches are confident he is healthy and ready to play.

Lynch was the Broncos’ first round draft pick in 2016 and this will be his third career start. He lost the starting quarterback job to Trevor Siemian in back-to-bac training camp battles.

Last season, his two starts included a loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 9, 2016 and a Dec. 4, 2016 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Broncos started 3-1 but have dropped to fourth in the AFC West during their longest losing streak in 27 years.

The Broncos are 24th in the league in scoring offense at 18.3 points a game, including a paltry 14.2 points during the losing streak.

The offense has struggled all season, starting with Siemian at quarterback before he was benched and replaced by Brock Osweiler. Broncos quarterbacks have a 72.3 rating, second-worst in the NFL.