Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, turns 91

The Original Gerber Baby, Ann Turner Cook, is celebrating another birthday this year, but she’s a lot older than her iconic image implies. She turned 91 years old on Monday.

Cook was about four months old in 1927 when her iconic image was sketched in charcoal by a family friend. The friend submitted her drawing to Gerber’s call for baby food advertisements, and in 1931, Ann’s face became a trademark.

According to Gerber’s website, Ann’s identity was kept a secret for 40 years. Then in 1978, the face behind the baby was revealed.

“Mrs. Cook’s sparkling eyes and adorable, curious baby face still personify the Gerber brand, representing Gerber’s commitment to happy, healthy babies all over the world,” Gerber said on their website.