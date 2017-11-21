New app designed to alert you to credit card skimmers on gas pumps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police are reporting that they're seeing more credit card skimmers on gas pumps around metro Denver. But now there's an app available that can let you know when there's a skimmer on a gas pump.

Two skimmers were found inside the pumps at a 7-Eleven store in Lakewood Tuesday morning.

The store's assistant manager said they had no idea the thieves had placed the devices on their pumps until a customer called to say her credit card information had been compromised.

It turns out the thieves used a universal key to open the pumps to install the skimmers.

It was a risky move considering that particular gas station is open 24 hours a day and the store is just a few feet away from the gas pumps.

"One key gets into all of them," 7-Eleven assistant manager Geno Fresquez said. "I could go down the street and use my work key at another station and it would work. I myself never pay outside because of that reason. Take an extra 10 steps and just pay inside, it's a lot safer."

The other thing you should always do if you pay outside at the pump is look for the security tape around where you swipe you card. It the security tape has been tampered with or it's missing, fill up someplace else.

The app that can detect a credit card skimmer was developed in Colorado. It's called the Skimmer Scanner and you can find it here. It is currently only available for Android devices. The creators hope to have it available for iPhones soon.