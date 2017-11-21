Mysterious loud boom rocks Lochbuie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCHBUIE, Colo. -- People in Lochbuie heard a loud boom around 9 p.m. Monday night.

They were calling it the 'Big Bang Theory' when talking about it Tuesday because they don't know for sure yet what happened to cause it.

Some people in Brighton reported hearing the very loud noise, too.

Police said there were no reports of injuries or property damage as a result of the tremendous boom, but some residents have a theory about it.

" ... and I heard a dull roar. I looked out the door and I heard it, boom, just like that, and it shook everything," US Navy veteran Michael Granier said. So what does he think it was? "Speed of sound being broken."

Lochbuie police said there is no investigation since there was no damage or injuries, but they are also curious what caused the loud sound.