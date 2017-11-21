× Family of slain Green Mountain HS grad plans race track memorial for her

DACONO, Colo. — Loved ones are sharing more about 20-year-old Makayla Grote, who was stabbed to death in Longmont over the weekend. Prosecutors said Grote was linked to a kill list. The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, is behind bars.

Funeral arrangements for the young woman are now underway, according to Grote’s family. A memorial for her is being planned for Sunday at the Colorado National Speedway in Dacono.

“She started to be real competitor out there for us,” said close family friend and fellow racer Curtis Heldenbrand.

Police said the Green Mountain High School graduate was at an apartment in Longmont when a teenage suspect knocked on the door with a hunting knife in his hand. Her death was linked to the suspect’s kill list, according to prosecutors. The motive is still unclear leaving family members and friends with many questions.

“She was the sweetest girl,” Heldenbrand said. “She had a passion for everything … Her smile was contagious.”

Makayla, a star race car driver, was also active in softball and theater, according to Heldenbrand.

Makayla is expected to be memorialized on Sunday at the race track. Plans are in the works for the public funeral to be held at the speedway with the young woman’s hearse on the track. Fellow race car drivers plan to make one final lap in honor of Makayla.

Gates at the speedway will open at 1 p.m. Sunday.