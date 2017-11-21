Denver pro sports teams promote Men’s Health Awareness Month

DENVER — You take your car in for maintenance. You keep your fantasy team in tip-top shape. But what about your body?

November is Men’s Health Awareness Month, and Colorado-based UCHealth is painting the town blue.

UCHealth’s MANtenance campaign includes a variety of activities aimed at helping men to become more aware of maintaining their health instead of waiting for something to happen.

For November, UCHealth will light a variety of local Denver landmarks blue to promote awareness of men’s health, including Union Station, Coors Field, Sports Authority Field at Mile High, the City and County Building, and many others.

Additionally, UCHealth is working with local sports teams, including the Broncos, Rockies and Nuggets, to promote men’s health through video content and messages, as well as blue mustaches the players are sporting to promote men’s health awareness.

Players such as the Broncos’ Justin Simmons will act as spokesmen.

Those who pledge to make health a priority can be entered to win signed gear from the Broncos, Nuggets and Avalanche.