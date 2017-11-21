Cooler day in Denver metro area; sunny and near-record warmth for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Tuesday across the Denver metro area as a cold front pushes through the state.

Temperatures will spike in the mid-50s early, then fall into the 40s during the afternoon.

There's a slight chance for a sprinkle or light shower early in the morning, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy during the afternoon.

The quick-moving storm system will generate light snow on Tuesday in the mountains. Accumulations will range from about 1-4 inches across the central and norther mountains.

Conditions will be windy and chilly, with the snow diminishing by noon.

As the front moves out, sunshine, warm temperatures and dry conditions will return, and last through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Temperatures will reach the 60s in Denver on Wednesday, then the 70s for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

The record high for Thursday is 73 degrees, set in 1915. The record high for any Thanksgiving is 73 degrees, set in 1909.

The dry and warm weather will stick around through the weekend and into early next week.

Pinpoint Weather App: iPhone / Android