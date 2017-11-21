Comment period extended for proposed Rocky Mountain National Park fee increase

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — The National Park Service is giving people more time to weigh in on a proposed fee increase at 17 of its most popular parks – including Rocky Mountain National Park.

Visitors would be charged $70 per vehicle, up from the current $30 fee, during the five busiest months of the year. For Rocky Mountain, the peak season would be from June 1 to Oct. 31.

At other parks, the hike is from $25 to $70.

The comment period had been scheduled to end Thursday. The new deadline is Dec. 22.

The Park Service said it wanted to accommodate interest from Congress and the public. More than 65,000 comments already have been submitted.

Most of the 17 sites are in the West, including Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Zion and Mount Rainier.

Rocky Mountain National Park had a record 4.52 million visitors last year. It set visitation records in 2014 and 2015 as well. Through September this year, the park has had 3.86 million visitors.

The Park Service says it would raise $70 million annually under the proposal. The revenue would fund maintenance and infrastructure projects.