Colorado child sex trafficker sentenced to largest human trafficking sentence in U.S. history
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A convicted child sex trafficker from Colorado was sentenced to 400 years to life in prison, the longest sentence for a human trafficking case in U.S. history.
Brock Franklin, 31, was found guilty of 30 counts, including soliciting for child prostitution, sexual assault and kidnapping by an Arapahoe County jury in March.
He was one of seven people indicted by a statewide grand jury in 2015. Franklin was considered the leader of the human trafficking ring.
Three girls and five women cooperated with prosecutors during the case, which was brought under Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act.
Authorities believe more women were victimized.
He was found guilty of:
- Violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act
- Human trafficking of a minor
- Pimping a child
- Patronizing a prostituted child
- Soliciting for child prostitution
- Inducement of child prostitution
- Pandering of a child
- Procurement of a child
- Sexual exploitation of a child — producing a performance
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Human trafficking of a minor
- Second-degree kidnapping
- Pimping a child
- Patronizing a prostituted child
- Soliciting for child prostitution
- Inducement of child prostitution
- Pandering of a child
- Procurement of a child
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor — prostitution
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor — unlawful use of controlled substance
- Distribution of a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance to a minor
- Soliciting for child prostitution
- Human trafficking of an adult
- Five counts of pimping
- Sexual assault
- Attempt to commit pimping