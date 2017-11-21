Christmas-themed pop-up bar to open in Denver for holiday season

DENVER — A Christmas-themed pop-up bar that will allow customers to drink holiday-inspired cocktails will open in Denver on Wednesday.

Miracle on Little Raven will open inside the Wayward restaurant at 1610 Little Raven St.

The bar will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight nightly except until Dec. 24, according to Wayward’s website.

The bar will be decked out in holiday decorations with Christmas music playing in the background.

The holiday cocktails have festive names, including “How the Gimlet Stole Christmas,” “Run Run Rudolph,” “Jingle Ball Nog” and “Christmapolitan.”

All of the drinks are served in mugs shaped like Santa’s lower half.

There are more than 50 similar pop-up bars around this world after it started in New York in 2014. It’s the first time Miracle is coming to Denver.