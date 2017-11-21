Caught on camera: Delivery driver urinates on resident’s doorstep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A homeowner in Aurora is angry about a recent delivery that happened at his home.

The whole thing was caught on camera. We were stunned, too, after what we saw. You can watch it above.

The package was dropped off, but it's what the driver did afterward that has William Washington furious.

His doorbell security system recorded the delivery driver urinating on Washington's doorstep.

He immediately called Amazon about what happened.

We are not certain the driver is employed by Amazon. Washington is still waiting to hear from the company.