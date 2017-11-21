× Cars damaged in May hail storm may not be repaired until 2018 or 2019

GOLDEN — Six months have passed since the costliest storm in Colorado history, the $1.4 billion hail storm that slammed the west side of the metro on May 8th.

We checked in with a body shop in Golden to get an update on car repairs, and they say if you’re still waiting to get your vehicle fixed, you might be waiting until late 2018 or even early 2019.

“Right now we are booking for October 8, 2018,” said Matt Walton, Senior Damage Appraiser at Lawson’s Paint & Body. “And there’s other places around town that are saying 2019 before they’ll even get you in for hail.”

“Every single day we get more and more calls. We first thought that it was going to subside or die off, and in fact it hasn’t and a lot of people are waiting, thinking this was going to pass and they were going to sneak in, and now they’re realizing that it just keeps getting further and further out,” Walton added.

The average cost for a hail repair job from the may storm at this Lawson’s? Anywhere from $16,000 to $20,000.

“(If) it still drives, you know? Be patient. We’ll get to you as quickly as we possibly can, and we’ll take great care of you when it’s all said and done,” Walton said.

