Broomfield woman’s search for biological father ends with success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Jen Torrez of Broomfield was given up for adoption as a newborn

A living family from Broomfield gave her a new home when she was five weeks old.

She officially began search for her biological mother and father when she was 18 years old.

Torrez began using websites like ancestry.com as part of her search for her birth parents.

She is now 42 years old. "There was only one thing that I wanted when I did my searches and that was to be able to thank them. You know, they gave me the most beautiful gift anyone could. They gave me my life," she said.

Torrez tracked down her half-brother and her mother. But she still hadn't found her father.

The Broomfield mother of four said she had to find him. "I was raising my children knowing the way I was brought up. Mommy came from an Irish-Italian family, a little bit of German here and there. That's all I could give. But I knew it wasn't their DNA."

Her adoptive mother was fully supportive of Jen's search

"Initially I was apprehensive because I've heard stories of birth parents not wanting their identity known," Jolene Quigley said. "And I thought if she got into this process and her birth parents didn't want to meet her, I didn't want her to be hurt by that."

Jen spent hours and years and became a DNA detective of sorts.

Her work paid off.

A DNA sample from her half-brother helped fine the man she'd spent a lifetime looking for.

Torrez recalled the moment she picked up the phone. "I called him and then I told him you're my father."

Hard words to say by a child given up for adoption.

A few weeks later Torrez got to meet her biological father at Denver International Airport.

He flew in from California.

Torrez and James Cluck, 70, embraced for the first time. "I made it. Hello dear. Good to see you. Too bad it took so many years, huh?"

"That's OK. We do look alike, though. I see you in me," Jen said.

Cluck, a Vietnam veteran became an instant grandfather at gate C42 at DIA when he met his four grandsons.

"I'm very happy to be here. Super happy to get to meet her. I'm 70 years old and glad I've lived long enough to meet her," he said.

Jen is now encouraging other adoptees to find their birth parents.

She said meeting her biological father was "life changing."

Torrez and her family now plan to travel to California for a reunion with Cluck's extended family members.