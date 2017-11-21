× Army veteran faces eviction after paying rent ahead of time

DENVER — A U.S. Army veteran trying to do the right thing by paying his rent in advance is now paying a price for making that decision.

Robert Foreman sheds tears of pride when he talks about serving his country, “America is the greatest country in the history of the world, the very idea of what this country stands for is worth any price, any price.”

Over the years he has fallen on hard times, sometimes being forced to live on the streets.

Foreman was accepted into the Volunteers of America (VOA) Back Home Program, which he says paid for two months rent.

When he received a small settlement he quickly decided to use it to pay rent for the the next three months (approximately $2800) to secure his home.

That decision ended up being the one thing that could put him right back out on the streets this holiday season.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers discovered that since Foreman could pay, he had become ineligible for the program, but he now has nothing left.

“I can’t be certified because I paid my bill, because I did the right thing.”

Foreman, who now faces eviction, says he appreciates what the VOA Back Home program has done for him, but now has no options for keeping a roof over his head.

A GofundMe page is set up for those who want to help.

Foreman said he hopes something will work out, especially before the holidays. “I don’t want to be homeless again. Man I don’t want to go through it again.”

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve