Antenna TV to air ‘All in the Family’ marathon on Thanksgiving weekend

CHICAGO — Antenna TV will broadcast every episode of the legendary TV series “All in the Family” during Thanksgiving weekend, the network announced on Tuesday.

The network will run all nine seasons of the show (207 episodes) starting with season 1, episode 1 at 3 a.m. MST on Nov. 22 and running through Nov. 26.

Antenna TV is available on channel 31.2 over the air, Comcast Ch. 253, and Century Link channel 32 in the Denver metro area.

“All in the Family” ran from 1971-1979 and won over 20 prime time Emmy awards. It was also ranked one of the best shows of all time by TV Guide.

The show is produced by Norman Lear and stars Carroll O’Connor as Archie Bunker.

Currently, Antenna TV airs “All in the Family” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. MST, weekdays at 2:30 a.m. MST and Fri – Sat at 10:30 p.m. MST.