After complaints, Colorado lawmakers review harassment

DENVER — Colorado’s legislative leaders plan to review their procedures on identifying, reporting and addressing workplace harassment after several allegations of sexual misconduct involving lawmakers.

Leaders of the Democrat-led House and Republican-led Senate announced Tuesday the review will involve outside parties in their analysis of the Legislature’s workplace harassment policy.

Lawmakers and legislative staff will look at practices in other states and in the private sector.

Issues include filing complaints, confidentiality, identifying patterns of harassment and annual training on behavior in the workplace.

Formal complaints have been filed against two Democratic state representatives in recent weeks, and local news media have reported on complaints involving other lawmakers.