× 32 year sentence for shooting death

Kenneth Ray Banks was sentenced Monday to life in prison plus 32 in the fatal shooting at the

Montview Bar and Grill in Aurora two years ago.

34-year-old Fallon Devon Dewitt was killed and 34-year-old Michael Vincent Green was wounded as they

walked out of the bar at 11680 E. Montview Blvd., on November 20, 2015.

The two were leaving the bar when Banks approached them, asked for a cigarette and shot them.

Banks was 20 at the time. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder at a hearing, and was immediately sentenced.

Adams County District Judge Don Quick sentenced Banks to life without parole plus 32 years.

Banks previously was sentenced to two life sentences without parole in two Denver murders that

also took place in November 2015.

“This was senseless. This was pointless,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Tarik Sheikh said at

the sentencing hearing. “His only motivation was to gain credibility with the Crips. He hunted a

Blood that night. He saw a guy with red sneakers on and shot him.”