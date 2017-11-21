25 chicks killed in early-morning chicken coop fire in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, — About 25 chicks were killed in an early-morning fire that destroyed a chicken coop and a loafing shed on Tuesday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials responded to the fire in the 7100 block of Oriole Lane about 12:45 a.m.

Sheriff’s deputies and Mountain View Fire Protection District firefighters found the coop engulfed in flames upon arrival.

The homeowners were able to get two horses to safety. Neighbors were notified of the fire, but no evacuations were necessary. There were no injuries.

The fire is suspected to have started from a heating lamp used to warm the chicks.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious, the sheriff’s office said.