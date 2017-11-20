Woman killed at Longmont apartment complex identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- The woman killed at a Longmont apartment complex on Saturday night has been identified.

Makayla Grote, a 2016 Green Mountain High School graduate, was stabbed to death and a 15-year-old boy is being held on a charge of first-degree murder.

The teenager was arrested at his Lakewood home early Sunday morning, hours after Grote was found.

Green Mountain principal Colleen Owens identified Grote as the victim in a letter posted to the school's website.

Owens' letter detailed Grote's death and her ties to the school. Owens also said the teen accused of killer her was once a student at the school as well.

There are no classes this week because of Thanksgiving break, but the school will open Monday because of an event. Grief counseling will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Longmont Police Department responded to The Shores at McIntosh Lake apartments at 2450 Airport Road just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found Grote had been stabbed several times. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

One neighbor found her near his door, bleeding to death. He tried to help and called 911, but moments later, he saw the suspect walking down the stairs with a knife in his hand.

The suspect, who has not been identified, fled the scene before officers arrived, but was arrested about 1 a.m. in Lakewood, according to police.

A memorial service for Grote is pending.