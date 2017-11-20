Winds kick up fire danger across state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A fast-moving cold front will deliver strong winds across Colorado on Monday.

The system will bring snow accumulations to the northern mountains and isolated rain showers to the lower elevations overnight Monday through midday Tuesday.

Winds and high fire danger will be the main threats with the storm. The mountains and foothills will see wind gusts of 50-70 mph on Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

A fire weather watch is in place on the northeastern Plains for Monday.

Highs will reach the mid-60s across the Denver metro area.

Winds will gust up to 70 mph in the mountains as the storm system moves in. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Snow will start in the mountains overnight Monday through midday Tuesday. The northern and central mountains will pick up 1-3 inches of snow with the southern mountains staying mostly dry.



Temperatures will cool to the upper 50s on Tuesday as the storm moves out. Sunshine will return by the afternoon. Temperatures jump back to the 60s on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving looks fantastic across the state. Highs will be near 70 degrees with sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will stay mild with more dry weather through next weekend.

