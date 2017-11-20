‘When they lose, you’re down’: Hickenlooper says Broncos losses hit Colorado businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- When the Broncos are down, business is down, Gov. John Hickenlooper said Monday while reflecting on the team's string of losses.

"As a former restaurateur, I can tell you it's an economic issue as well," Hickenlooper said during a news conference.

Before becoming Colorado's governor, Hickenlooper cofounded the Denver brewpub Wynkoop Brewing Company.

"When the Broncos won, our sales would be up six, seven percent in the first couple days. For the week, it would average up five percent - four, five percent - maybe a little more," the governor said. "When they lose, you're down three or four percent."

The Broncos suffered their sixth consecutive loss on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team's longest losing streak in 27 years.

"It doesn't take advanced math to know if they're losing more often than they're winning, your sales are down. I think I can speak for the business, the retail business community, that the Broncos better start winning," Hickenlooper said.