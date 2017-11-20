Studies show popular party drug may help combat PTSD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The federal government is looking into whether a popular party drug could be the closest thing to a cure for combat veterans suffering from PTSD.

The FDA gave researchers the go-ahead to conduct a third and final phase of a study showing how fast and effective MDMA, or ecstasy, works to alleviate traumatic emotional distress.

And a good chunk of their research is happening right here in Colorado.

FOX31's Kevin Torres met up with one of the doctors assisting in the study - in this Serving Those Who Serve report.