Strong winds lead to multiple crashes, closure of I-25 in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 25 in northern Colorado was closed Monday because of high winds that toppled several semitrucks, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Northbound lanes were closed between Wellington and the Wyoming border.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed the interstate from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line because of several crashes.

CDOT closed southbound lanes from the Wyoming state line to Wellington.

I-25 closed both directions b/t Wellington & WY Border b/c high winds & multiple crashes in Wyoming;No est time to clear;Use alt rte — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 20, 2017

CDOT also closed U.S. 85 at Nunn because of several crashes caused by the high winds.

US Highway 85 closed NB in Nunn b/c high wind & multiple crashes in Wyoming;No est time to clear — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 20, 2017

It’s not known if there were any injuries from the crashes. There was no estimate for when the roads would reopen.

A high wind warning was put in place by the National Weather Service with gusts expected to reach up to 60 mph.