Strong winds lead to multiple crashes, closure of I-25 in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 25 in northern Colorado was closed Monday because of high winds that toppled several semitrucks, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
Northbound lanes were closed between Wellington and the Wyoming border.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed the interstate from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line because of several crashes.
CDOT closed southbound lanes from the Wyoming state line to Wellington.
CDOT also closed U.S. 85 at Nunn because of several crashes caused by the high winds.
It’s not known if there were any injuries from the crashes. There was no estimate for when the roads would reopen.
A high wind warning was put in place by the National Weather Service with gusts expected to reach up to 60 mph.