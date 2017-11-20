Roofers suggest fixing hail damage before first snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – If you own a home, now is the time to check it for roof damage.

Once the leaves have fallen, the snow usually isn’t too far behind. And, as the temperature cools down, that is when Colorado’s roofing business heats up.

“Everyone wants to get things done before the first snow is flying,” Shane Loschen with Total Roofing told FOX31.

Colorado roofs take a beating all summer, especially when there are large hail storms like in May 2017. Many homeowners don’t realize when their roofs have been damaged because it often can’t be seen from the ground.

“A lot of times if you’ve had car damage, more than likely your roof is damaged too,” Loschen said.

There are a few telltale signs you can see from the ground.

“You’ll start noticing a lot of gravel actually on your downspout in your grass,” he said. “And you’ll see little dings along your gutters.”

While it is recommended that you call a professional, you can inspect your own roof for damage by using a tall ladder to climb on top of your home.

Hail damage will appear as spots across the whole surface.

“You put your thumb on the mark that looks like the hail and you’ll feel the indentation where the gravel has washed down the roof and into the gutter,” Loschen said.

While a roof might not appear “destroyed” some hail damage can require a completely new set of shingles because of damage that is difficult to see.

“If you can see fiberglass, the hail has broken through the actual membrane on the shingle and there is a high probability that it will leak with enough rain,” Loschen said.

A leaky roof can lead to mold, water spots on your ceiling and even a total collapse of the ceiling.

Loschen says a simple inspection while the weather is still mild will leave roofers enough time to make the repairs before it’s too late. And, if nothing else, it’s a fun way to see your house from a whole new angle.