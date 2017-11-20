× Rockies release new Colorado state flag cap

DENVER – The Rockies unveiled a new batting practice and spring training cap that is sure to be on every Rockies’ fans wish list this year.

The new cap combines the Rockies mountain logo with the red “C” and the golden circle of Colorado’s state flag.

With both Colorado State University and the Colorado Avalanche using the iconic state flag as inspiration, it makes sense the Rockies would use it too. CSU’s state pride gear quickly flew off the shelves.

Also on Monday, the Rockies revealed that their 2018 home and away uniforms will feature a 25th anniversary season patch on the sleeve. On their black sleeveless jerseys, the patch will be on the right chest of the uniform.

The Rockies will open the 25th anniversary season on the road at Arizona for a three-game series, March 29-31, and in San Diego for a four-game set, April 2-5. The Rockies then return home to Coors Field to host the Atlanta Braves for a weekend series, beginning with the Home Opener, on Friday, April 6.

The new gear is available now at Colorado Rockies Dugout Stores, Diamond Dry Goods at Coors Field and online.