Broncos fire offensive coordinator Mike McCoy after sixth consecutive loss

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Broncos fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy on Monday morning, one day after the team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals for their sixth consecutive loss.

Coach Vance Joseph informed McCoy of the move on Monday morning.

Sources say Joseph has been contemplating the move for several weeks and McCoy has not been able to adapt to the personnel on the roster.

Quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave was promoted to offensive coordinator to replace McCoy. Klint Kubiak will replace Musgrave as quarterbacks coach.

Musgrave is in his first season with the Broncos, having spent the past two seasons as the Oakland Raiders' offensive coordinator.

Musgrave played for the Broncos from 1995 to 1997 as a backup to quarterback John Elway. He is a graduate of Grand Junction High School.

The Broncos started 3-1 but have dropped to the AFC West cellar during their longest losing streak in 27 years.

The Broncos are 24th in the league in scoring offense at 18.3 points a game, including a paltry 14.2 points during the losing streak.

The offense has struggled all season, starting with Trevor Siemian at quarterback before he was benched and replaced by Brock Osweiler. Broncos quarterbacks have a 72.3 rating, second-worst in the NFL.

The team might switch to Paxton Lynch for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Siemian was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Bengals.

Turnovers have haunted the team all season. The Broncos have committed 23 turnovers this season, second-worst in the NFL, including 17 during the losing streak.

They turned the ball over twice in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bengals. It was the first time Cincinnati won in Denver since 1975.

They also are 29th in red-zone touchdown percentage at 45.5 percent, 25th in fourth-down percentage and 25th with 31 sacks allowed.

An Osweiler interception was returned 100 yards and nearly for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Bengals.

Early in the fourth quarter and trailing, 13-10, C.J. Anderson fumbled and the Bengals recovered. Cincinnati scored a touchdown six plays later to go ahead, 20-10.

McCoy was in his second stint as offensive coordinator with the Broncos, serving in the role from 2009 to 2012 before leaving to become coach of the San Diego Chargers for four seasons.

He was fired after last season and returned to Denver under Joseph.